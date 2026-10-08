Venezuela Resumes Aluminum Exports to US After 8-Year Hiatus, 15,000 Tons Arrive in New Orleans

[SMM Aluminum Express News] The first Venezuelan primary aluminum shipment to the United States in eight years, comprising 15,000 tons, arrived at the Port of Avondale in New Orleans, according to an October 5 announcement by Heeney Capital, a US investment firm focused on critical minerals and industrial supply chains. The cargo will supply US manufacturers, reopening a long-inactive trade route. Heeney expects additional shipments in the coming months and plans broader investment in Venezuelan industrial capacity.