logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Oct 8 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 13:48 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 8:

Today marks the first trading day after the National Day holiday, with China's futures market reopening and futures-based price guidance returning. Today, smelters' purchase prices for scrap batteries were mostly unchanged, with a few smelters making slight upward adjustments, and overall fluctuations were limited. On the recycler side, among enterprises that continued purchasing during the holiday, about 60% reported recycling volumes showing no significant change compared with pre-holiday levels; purchases on the first day after the holiday were generally moderate, with no sign of volume expansion. On the smelter side, pre-holiday and holiday scrap battery raw material inventories were moderate, and purchasing was mainly need-based, with cautious price adjustments and no concentrated price hikes or panic buying observed. Overall, market sentiment on the first day after the holiday was relatively stable, and scrap battery prices are expected to remain steady in the short term.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
1 hour ago
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
Read More
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
In August 2026, Canada's total monthly sulphur exports stood at 403,009 tonnes, down 9.24% month-on-month and up 19.26% year-on-year, with an average price of USD 1,161.791 per tonne; the major export destinations included the US, Chile, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Brazil, Australia, etc. Canada's monthly total imports of sulfur amounted to 1281.999 tons, a month-on-month increase of 42.76%, a year-on-year decrease of 8.03%, with an average price of 1050 US dollars per ton, and its major import sources include the US, China, etc. ; Canada's monthly total exports of sulfuric acid stood at 151,668 tonnes, down 5.08% month-on-month and up 6.48% year-on-year, with an average price of USD 226 per tonne; the main importing country was the US, with a very small volume destined for the United Kingdom; Canada's monthly total imports of sulfuric acid reached 10,944.72 tons, a month-on-month increase of 34.68% and a year-on-year increase of 39.58%, with an average price of 255 US dollars per ton, and the major exporting countries include the US and others. For details, please refer to the SMM analysis.
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
1 hour ago
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
1 hour ago
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Read More
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
Oct 08, 2026 14:34 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
Oct 08, 2026 14:25 (GMT+8)
news
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Oct 08, 2026 13:52 (GMT+8)
news
Jinan Tianze New Materials Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Oct 08, 2026 13:40 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here