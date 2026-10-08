Oct 8 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Today marks the first trading day after the National Day holiday, with China's futures market reopening and futures-based price guidance returning. Today, smelters' purchase prices for scrap batteries were mostly unchanged, with a few smelters making slight upward adjustments, and overall fluctuations were limited. On the recycler side, among enterprises that continued purchasing during the holiday, about 60% reported recycling volumes showing no significant change compared with pre-holiday levels; purchases on the first day after the holiday were generally moderate, with no sign of volume expansion. On the smelter side, pre-holiday and holiday scrap battery raw material inventories were moderate, and purchasing was mainly need-based, with cautious price adjustments and no concentrated price hikes or panic buying observed. Overall, market sentiment on the first day after the holiday was relatively stable, and scrap battery prices are expected to remain steady in the short term.

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