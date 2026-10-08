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Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

Published: Oct 08, 2026 13:52 (GMT+8)

At a critical juncture of global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustments. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing margins are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing face both opportunities and challenges from new technology iteration and the green, low-carbon transition. Against this backdrop, collaboration across the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified the industry's needs and is committed to delivering a truly distinctive industry conference. This event will focus on downstream applications and long-term contract supply-demand matchmaking, aiming to build a high-end communication platform integrating macro outlook, price assessment, and long-term contract negotiation. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also feature innovative highlights such as a long-term contract supply-demand matchmaking session, designed to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and a pragmatic agenda.

In this golden October, we sincerely invite leaders and industry elites from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together and engage in open, candid exchanges in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere to pursue shared development.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly propel the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Clickto sign up now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event as we create a brilliant new chapter together!

Founded in 1997, Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. specializes in the R&D and production of PET strapping, PE stretch film, industrial steel strapping, and steel seals. The company operates a production site of approximately 28,000 square meters with multiple automated production lines, and its products are widely used in industries such as steel, building materials, logistics, textiles, and paper. Its products are currently exported to more than 50 countries and regions worldwide, providing clients with stable, reliable industrial packaging materials and OEM customization services.

is manufactured from high-quality PET raw material, offering high tensile strength, excellent resistance to high and low temperatures, and long-term tension retention, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial bundling and packaging applications.

Multiple specifications available from 9–32mm
Certified by third parties including SGS and AAR
Compatible with manual, pneumatic, and fully automatic strapping equipment
OEM customization available for specifications, colors, logos, and packaging


PET application images

is produced from high-quality LLDPE raw material using an advanced cast film process, offering excellent stretch performance, puncture resistance, and holding force, suitable for pallet wrapping, cargo securing, and industrial packaging.

Hand film / Machine film / Mini film / Pre-stretched film / Jumbo roll / Coreless film
Elongation up to 120%–500%
Custom width, thickness, coil weight and packaging available
Compatible with manual and high-speed automatic winding equipment

Produced with customized steel and heat treatment and surface treatment processes, featuring high tensile strength, high breaking load, good elongation and rust resistance, suitable for heavy-duty industrial bundling and packaging.

12.7–50mm multiple specifications available
Regular strength / high strength / ultra-high strength grades available
Blued / painted / galvanized and other surface treatments
Compatible with manual, semi-automatic and automatic strapping equipment

Manufactured from specially customized steel, offering good interlocking strength, dimensional accuracy and corrosion resistance, suitable for industrial bundling with steel strapping and plastic strapping.

Multiple models and specifications available
Compatible with manual, pneumatic and automatic strapping equipment
Buckles in strips for automatic strapping machines available
Custom LOGO embossing available

Contact Us

Contact: Manager Ge
Tel: 17826135705
Website: www.jhstrapping.com

Long press or scan the code to register now

2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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