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Secondary Lead: Suppliers Hold Off on Shipments, Downstream Watches and Purchases Cautiously [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 13:29 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 8:

Today, the SMM recommended online price for secondary refined lead is expected to remain stable. On the supply side, some enterprises have limited cargo and are temporarily holding back shipments; downstream remains in a wait-and-see mode, with weak purchase willingness. In-plant quotes including tax are 16,100-16,200 yuan/mt, while purchase intentions stand at 15,975 yuan/mt, leaving a price spread between buyers and sellers and keeping market transactions sluggish. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price is 16,050 yuan/mt, a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment is 1.43, and today's secondary refined lead purchase sentiment is 0.78 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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