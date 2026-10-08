Secondary Lead: Suppliers Hold Off on Shipments, Downstream Watches and Purchases Cautiously [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Today, the SMM recommended online price for secondary refined lead is expected to remain stable. On the supply side, some enterprises have limited cargo and are temporarily holding back shipments; downstream remains in a wait-and-see mode, with weak purchase willingness. In-plant quotes including tax are 16,100-16,200 yuan/mt, while purchase intentions stand at 15,975 yuan/mt, leaving a price spread between buyers and sellers and keeping market transactions sluggish. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price is 16,050 yuan/mt, a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment is 1.43, and today's secondary refined lead purchase sentiment is 0.78 (historical data can be queried in the database).

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