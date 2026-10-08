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Jinan Tianze New Materials Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

Published: Oct 08, 2026 13:40 (GMT+8)

At a pivotal moment in the global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustments. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing profits are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing face both opportunities and challenges from new technology iterations and the green, low-carbon transition. Against this backdrop, collaboration across the upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified industry needs and is dedicated to creating a truly distinctive industry annual conference. This conference will focus on downstream application sectors and long-term contract supply-demand matchmaking, aiming to build a high-end exchange platform that integrates macro outlook, price analysis, and long-term contract negotiations. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also innovatively feature highlights such as a long-term contract supply-demand negotiation session, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and a pragmatic agenda.

In this golden October, we sincerely invite leaders and elite professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together and engage in candid exchanges and collaborative development in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere!Jinan Tianze New Materials Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly propel the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Clickto sign up now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Jinan Tianze New Materials Co., Ltd., located in the beautiful Spring City of Jinan with superior geographical location and convenient transportation, is a professional manufacturer of anti-corrosion materials, mainly producing and selling: special anti-corrosion materials for electrolytic zinc-aluminum anode plates, graphene silicon-titanium nano heavy-duty anti-corrosion coatings, vinyl ester resins, vinyl glass flake coatings, and more.

The company has always adhered to the corporate philosophy of "focus, integrity, quality, and innovation," pursuing first-class brands through advanced technology and a first-class image through quality service. Centered on maximizing customer interests, the company is rooted in China's anti-corrosion materials industry, closely integrating modern business concepts and ideas with corporate development, and is committed to becoming a modern chemical enterprise integrating scientific research, production, sales, and anti-corrosion technical consulting services!

Contact Information

Office Address: E3-806, Mingquan Plaza, No. 60 Dikou Road, Tianqiao District, Jinan

Tel: 13964019416 (same as WeChat)

Factory Address: No. 3, Qudi Chemical Park, Jibei Development Zone, Jinan

Tel: 0531-85902262, 85810527

Website:

Email:

Scan the QR code to register now

2026 SMM Lead-Zinc Annual Conference

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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