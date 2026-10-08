Ningbo zinc: Few traders selling in the market, spot premiums up MoM [SMM midday review]

[Ningbo Zinc: Few Traders Selling, Spot Premiums Up MoM] Mainstream 0# zinc traded at 26,165-26,465 yuan/mt in Ningbo. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and at a premium of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Ningbo mainly quoted against the 2611 contract.

The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,165-26,465 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. The mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were mainly against the 2611 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Anning was quoted at a premium of 10-30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. In the second session, trader quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. On the first trading day after the holiday, few traders were selling in the market. Downstream enterprises made inquiries and restocked as needed after the holiday. Overall spot transactions performed moderately. Traders in the market raised spot quotes, and overall premiums were higher than before the holiday.

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