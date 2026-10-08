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[SMM Nickel Intermediate Product Daily Review] MHP and high-grade nickel matte nickel prices decline on October 8

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:54 (GMT+8)
As of now, the FOB price of Indonesian MHP nickel is $13,539/mt Ni, and the FOB price of Indonesian MHP cobalt is $26,629/mt Co. The MHP payable indicator (against the SMM battery-grade nickel sulphate index) is 79-80, and the MHP cobalt payable indicator (against SMM refined cobalt, Rotterdam warehouse) is 58. The FOB price of Indonesian high-grade nickel matte is $14,952/mt Ni.

As of now, the FOB price of Indonesian MHP nickel is $13,539/mt Ni, and the FOB price of Indonesian MHP cobalt is $26,629/mt Co. The MHP payables (against the SMM battery-grade nickel sulphate index) stand at 79-80, and the MHP cobalt payables (against SMM refined cobalt, Rotterdam warehouse) stand at 58. The FOB price of Indonesian high-grade nickel matte is $14,952/mt Ni.

In the MHP market, supply side, as sulphur has arrived at ports in concentrated volumes, production schedules at some projects have recovered, and the overall volume available for external sale has improved. Demand side, nickel sulphate and cobalt prices are currently both relatively weak, and salt plants show limited price acceptance, weighing on nickel and cobalt payables. Looking ahead, MHP nickel and cobalt payables are expected to remain under pressure due to weak cobalt sulphate prices, but downside room is likely to be limited with cost support.

In the high-grade nickel matte market, supply side, with NPI's clear economic advantage, the available volume of high-grade nickel matte in the market is tight, and sellers are holding firm offers. Demand side, enterprises purchasing raw materials externally currently find high-grade nickel matte more economical than MHP. Amid tight supply and demand, nickel payables are currently supported at high levels. Looking ahead, high-grade nickel matte supply is relatively tight, making it difficult for nickel payables to decline.

[For more content, please subscribe to the SMM Nickel Research Group products, the China Nickel, Chrome, and Stainless Steel Industry Chain Regular Report and the China Nickel, Chrome, and Stainless Steel Industry Chain High-End Report, to accessthe latest data analysis and market interpretation on nickel ore, NPI (China + Indonesia), refined nickel, nickel sulphate, chrome ore, ferrochrome, and stainless steel (China + Indonesia)!]

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Nickel Intermediate Product Daily Review] MHP and high-grade nickel matte nickel prices decline on October 8 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)