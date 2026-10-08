[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H20 Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Lower Bound Loosens, Inference Resources Expand via Direct Contracts
Among the 19 indices today, only the H20-96G Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei index was adjusted: the lowest monthly rental dropped 2.56% to 38,000 yuan, the lowest per-card hourly rate dropped 2.51% to 6.6 yuan, and the average monthly rental dropped 1.16% to 42,500 yuan, while the upper bound remained flat at 47,000 yuan. This is mutually corroborated by the quoted price of 38,000 yuan including cabinet and electricity for three H20 96G units in North China. A leading cloud producer is expanding its inference resource pool, requiring customs declarations, proof of ownership, and direct contracts with the cargo party. Direct contracting bypasses intermediaries, which may compress the intermediary markup of 1,000 yuan per H-series unit per month. The expansion of inference resources is shifting from volume grabbing to quality control.