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[SMM Computing Power News] Cloud producers expand inference resource pools, adding verification of customs declarations and proof of ownership

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:49 (GMT+8)
SMM has learned that a leading cloud producer is expanding its inference computing resource pool and requires two documents for equipment: a customs declaration and proof of server ownership, and the lease agreement must be signed directly with the cargo owner. SMM believes that the customs declaration corresponds to import compliance, while the ownership proof corresponds to cargo title verification; the combination of the two points to the risk of unclear cargo ownership previously reflected in the market. Direct signing bypasses the intermediary link. Previously, H-series units were generally marked up by 1,000 yuan per unit per month through intermediaries. If leading buyers generally adopt direct signing, the space for the middle layer will be compressed.

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