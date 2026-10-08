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[AI device demand underpins global trade, logistics giant raises this year's commodity trade growth forecast to 4.6%]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:47 (GMT+8)
A new report shows that global goods trade has remained resilient despite multiple pressures, including tariffs, wars, and geopolitical rifts. Surging demand for AI devices has been a key driver, while the US and China are realigning their trade relationship and global supply chains are adapting to the new trade landscape. The DHL Global Connectedness Tracker, compiled by German logistics giant DHL Group and NYU Stern School of Business, expects global goods trade to grow 4.6% this year, notably higher than the 3.6% forecast in January. The report also raised its trade growth expectations for next year, from the previously forecast 2.7% to 3.6%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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