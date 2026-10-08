The National Health Commission and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) have issued the Implementation Plan for the Expansion and Upgrading Project of Medical Rehabilitation and Nursing Care. The plan mentions strengthening the R&D and application of innovative products. It encourages leading enterprises in the industry, universities, research institutes, and medical and health institutions to build industry-academia-research-application innovation consortia and to intensify the commercialization of innovative achievements. Focusing on key areas such as neurological rehabilitation, sports rehabilitation, and wound repair, it calls for accelerating the deployment of cutting-edge technologies including brain-computer interfaces, embodied AI, and biomimetic actuation, and supports key technological breakthroughs in intelligent rehabilitation equipment, implantable and interventional devices, and new-type biomaterials. It also calls for the R&D of intelligent rehabilitation and nursing products of traditional Chinese medicine that integrate TCM theory with modern technology. The plan promotes the inclusion of eligible innovative medical devices and drugs for rehabilitation and nursing into the priority review and approval process in accordance with procedures. It encourages high-level hospitals to play a leading role, summarize application experience of products such as brain-computer interfaces, and strengthen the implementation and application of innovative rehabilitation and nursing achievements in settings including medical and health institutions, communities, and households.