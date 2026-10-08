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Platinum futures fell after the holiday, spot trades recovered [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:43 (GMT+8)

Platinum futures drifted lower today, with the tug-of-war between longs and shorts still centered on macro front data. Platinum prices weakened in the overseas market during the holiday, and the domestic market followed the overseas market's decline today. In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 406.05 yuan/g, down 2.72%; the price spread between the SGE platinum 9995 best ask price and the GFEX PT2612 contract hovered around 5 yuan/g.

In the spot market, supplier quotes for platinum showed wide price spreads in early trading, with multiple parties in the market making inquiries. As trading progressed, quotes gradually stabilized near parity with the PT2612 contract. On the first trading day after the holiday, market activity was brisk, with downstream buyers actively inquiring and purchasing. Overall, inquiry and trading activity in the platinum spot market picked up today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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