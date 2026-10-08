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【SMM Flash News】Althea Copper Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in Mink Narrows Copper-Zinc Property in Manitoba

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:42 (GMT+8)

Althea Copper announced that it had completed the final option payment required to acquire a 100% interest in the Mink Narrows copper-zinc property in Manitoba, Canada, under an option agreement dated October 1, 2024, with Voyageur Mineral Explorers. Althea issued 1.25 million common shares to the vendor and granted a 2% net smelter return royalty, with an option to repurchase half of the royalty for US$1 million. The company said it would proceed with filing the mineral claim transfer documents with the Province of Manitoba.

The approximately 6,984-hectare property hosts the historical Copper Reef copper-zinc deposit. A 1969 historical estimate outlined approximately 503,434 tons of mineralized material grading 1.50% copper and 0.50% zinc. Althea cautioned that the estimate does not meet current NI 43-101 reporting requirements and should not be treated as a current Mineral Resource. The company is validating historical drill data, developing an integrated 3D geological model and planning follow-up drilling to support a potential future compliant resource estimate.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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