Althea Copper announced that it had completed the final option payment required to acquire a 100% interest in the Mink Narrows copper-zinc property in Manitoba, Canada, under an option agreement dated October 1, 2024, with Voyageur Mineral Explorers. Althea issued 1.25 million common shares to the vendor and granted a 2% net smelter return royalty, with an option to repurchase half of the royalty for US$1 million. The company said it would proceed with filing the mineral claim transfer documents with the Province of Manitoba.

The approximately 6,984-hectare property hosts the historical Copper Reef copper-zinc deposit. A 1969 historical estimate outlined approximately 503,434 tons of mineralized material grading 1.50% copper and 0.50% zinc. Althea cautioned that the estimate does not meet current NI 43-101 reporting requirements and should not be treated as a current Mineral Resource. The company is validating historical drill data, developing an integrated 3D geological model and planning follow-up drilling to support a potential future compliant resource estimate.