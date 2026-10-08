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Alex Metals Completes 13 Drill Holes at Alaska's Wodski Project to Follow Up Mad Dog Zinc-Lead-Silver Mineralisation

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:39 (GMT+8)

Alex Metals provided an update on its inaugural 2026 exploration program in Alaska. At the Mad Dog prospect within the Wodski Project, the company completed 13 drill holes totaling 3,138 metres, representing the first follow-up drilling since the prospect's initial discovery in 2004. Historical drilling intersected semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralisation in five of seven holes, with reported intervals ranging from 1.7 to 17.7 metres and grades of 8%–22% zinc, 0.5%–5% lead and 112–565 g/t silver. These are historical results; assays from the 2026 drilling remain pending.

Alex Metals also completed 16 holes totaling 3,058 metres at its KSO Project, bringing combined drilling across the two projects to 29 holes and 6,196 metres. Additional work at Wodski included UAV magnetic surveys, geological mapping and prospecting, while geological and geophysical surveys were undertaken at the nearby Frenchie Project to assess future drill targets. The company said all 2026 drill assays remain outstanding and will be released following compilation and quality-control review.

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