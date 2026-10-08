[Sluggish First Trading Day After Holiday, Spot Copper Premiums in North China Pull Back Notably] [SMM North China Spot Copper]

SMM, October 8:
Today in North China, spot prices for #1 copper cathode against the front-month contract were reported at premiums of 170-370 yuan/mt, with an average premium of 270 yuan/mt, down 430 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 112,105 yuan/mt, up 1,020 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Futures rebounded strongly after the holiday, and with a wide price spread between futures contracts, downstream enterprises resumed work at a slow pace. Overall market purchasing sentiment remained subdued, with only sporadic rigid demand transactions. Meanwhile, suppliers were active in selling, generally offering discounts to move volumes, which directly drove spot premiums in North China significantly lower. Today, the purchasing sentiment for copper cathode in North China was 1.06, down 0.12 from the previous trading day, while the selling sentiment was 2.16, up 0.19 from the previous trading day. ().