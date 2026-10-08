T2 Metals disclosed historical metallurgical test results from its Sherridon copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Manitoba, Canada. Locked-cycle flotation testing conducted by G&T Metallurgical Services in 2011 on a blended Lost Lake composite grading 1.70% copper and 5.08% zinc achieved 90.1% zinc recovery to a concentrate grading 55.7% zinc. Copper recovery reached 97.4% to a concentrate grading 28.3% copper. The test used a flowsheet and reagent scheme designed to replicate Hudbay Minerals' Flin Flon concentrator.

T2 Metals said the historical results will support its evaluation of future processing options, including potential toll milling. The company has collected half-core samples from the Bob, Cold Lake, Lost Lake and Jungle deposits for mineralogical and mineral-texture characterization to guide further metallurgical testing. T2 cautioned that the historical results were derived from a single composite and one locked-cycle test, have not been fully verified to current NI 43-101 standards, and may not represent the Sherridon deposits as a whole.