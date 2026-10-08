On October 7, Eloro Resources announced assay results from the first phase of expansion drilling at its Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in Potosí, Bolivia. Drill hole DSB-95, located within the gold-silver-zinc-lead mineralized domain in the eastern portion of the proposed starter pit, intersected 6.00 metres from 115.50 metres grading 8.07% zinc, 1.23% lead, 42.50 g/t silver and 1.15 g/t gold. The same hole returned another 3.00-metre interval from 378 metres grading 11.37% zinc, 2.30% lead and 48.50 g/t silver. The company estimated true widths at approximately 80% of the reported core lengths.

The results cover three drill holes—DSB-94, DSB-95 and DSB-96—across separate mineralized domains. Hole DSB-96 also intersected 87.10 metres grading 73.26 g/t silver and 0.18% tin. Eloro is advancing an initial expansion program of approximately 10,000 metres across 30 holes, aimed at expanding and potentially upgrading Indicated Mineral Resources to support a planned Preliminary Economic Assessment. DSB-96 remains incomplete following an approximately 45-day suspension caused by technical and logistical issues, with drilling expected to resume.