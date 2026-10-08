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【SMM Flash News】Eloro Intersects 6 Metres Grading 8.07% Zinc and 1.23% Lead at Bolivia's Iska Iska Project

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:33 (GMT+8)

On October 7, Eloro Resources announced assay results from the first phase of expansion drilling at its Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in Potosí, Bolivia. Drill hole DSB-95, located within the gold-silver-zinc-lead mineralized domain in the eastern portion of the proposed starter pit, intersected 6.00 metres from 115.50 metres grading 8.07% zinc, 1.23% lead, 42.50 g/t silver and 1.15 g/t gold. The same hole returned another 3.00-metre interval from 378 metres grading 11.37% zinc, 2.30% lead and 48.50 g/t silver. The company estimated true widths at approximately 80% of the reported core lengths.

The results cover three drill holes—DSB-94, DSB-95 and DSB-96—across separate mineralized domains. Hole DSB-96 also intersected 87.10 metres grading 73.26 g/t silver and 0.18% tin. Eloro is advancing an initial expansion program of approximately 10,000 metres across 30 holes, aimed at expanding and potentially upgrading Indicated Mineral Resources to support a planned Preliminary Economic Assessment. DSB-96 remains incomplete following an approximately 45-day suspension caused by technical and logistical issues, with drilling expected to resume.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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