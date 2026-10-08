logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【SMM Flash News】Fortuna's Caylloma Mine Produces 11.37 Million Pounds of Zinc and 8.36 Million Pounds of Lead in Q3

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:28 (GMT+8)

Fortuna Mining reported third-quarter 2026 production results. Its Caylloma mine in Peru produced 11,370,294 pounds of zinc, compared with 12,037,240 pounds in Q2, while lead production increased to 8,357,539 pounds from 7,815,387 pounds. The processing plant treated 140,832 tonnes of ore, with a zinc head grade of 4.08% and recovery of 89.68%, alongside a lead head grade of 2.98% and recovery of 90.48%.

Caylloma mined 139,868 tonnes of ore during the quarter, while plant throughput remained broadly consistent with Q2. Silver production reached 247,367 ounces, up 7% quarter on quarter. As of September 30, the expansion of Tailings Storage Facility No. 3 was approximately 64% complete, with completion scheduled by year-end 2026. The expansion is expected to provide additional tailings storage capacity for several more years of operations.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
1 hour ago
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
Read More
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
In August 2026, Canada's total monthly sulphur exports stood at 403,009 tonnes, down 9.24% month-on-month and up 19.26% year-on-year, with an average price of USD 1,161.791 per tonne; the major export destinations included the US, Chile, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Brazil, Australia, etc. Canada's monthly total imports of sulfur amounted to 1281.999 tons, a month-on-month increase of 42.76%, a year-on-year decrease of 8.03%, with an average price of 1050 US dollars per ton, and its major import sources include the US, China, etc. ; Canada's monthly total exports of sulfuric acid stood at 151,668 tonnes, down 5.08% month-on-month and up 6.48% year-on-year, with an average price of USD 226 per tonne; the main importing country was the US, with a very small volume destined for the United Kingdom; Canada's monthly total imports of sulfuric acid reached 10,944.72 tons, a month-on-month increase of 34.68% and a year-on-year increase of 39.58%, with an average price of 255 US dollars per ton, and the major exporting countries include the US and others. For details, please refer to the SMM analysis.
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
1 hour ago
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
1 hour ago
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Read More
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
Oct 08, 2026 14:34 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
Oct 08, 2026 14:25 (GMT+8)
news
Juhong Packaging Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Oct 08, 2026 13:52 (GMT+8)
news
Oct 8 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]
Oct 08, 2026 13:48 (GMT+8)
Fortuna Mining reported third-quarter 2026 production results. Its Cay - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)