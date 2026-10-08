Fortuna Mining reported third-quarter 2026 production results. Its Caylloma mine in Peru produced 11,370,294 pounds of zinc, compared with 12,037,240 pounds in Q2, while lead production increased to 8,357,539 pounds from 7,815,387 pounds. The processing plant treated 140,832 tonnes of ore, with a zinc head grade of 4.08% and recovery of 89.68%, alongside a lead head grade of 2.98% and recovery of 90.48%.

Caylloma mined 139,868 tonnes of ore during the quarter, while plant throughput remained broadly consistent with Q2. Silver production reached 247,367 ounces, up 7% quarter on quarter. As of September 30, the expansion of Tailings Storage Facility No. 3 was approximately 64% complete, with completion scheduled by year-end 2026. The expansion is expected to provide additional tailings storage capacity for several more years of operations.