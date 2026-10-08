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China's Refined Bismuth Output to Drop 3.5% MoM in Sept 2026, Market Supply Stable Despite Subdued Demand

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:25 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
SMM assessment shows that China’s refined bismuth estimated output in September 2026 will drop by approximately 3.5% month-on-month compared with August. Market participants believe this decline is within a reasonable range. Overall, market supply remains largely stable. Although end-user demand was generally subdued in September, trading markets hold expectations for October.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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