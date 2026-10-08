Baiyin Nonferrous Launches Tender for 230 Tonnes of Crude Cadmium, Auction Set for Oct 9, 2026

SMM News, September 24: SMM has learned that the Northwest Lead-Zinc Smelter of Baiyin Nonferrous Group is launching a public tender for the sale of approximately 230 tonnes of crude cadmium. According to official details, the bidding floor price will be set at SMM average price minus a discount of 1,820 yuan per tonne, with the highest bidder to win the auction. The tender will only proceed if a minimum of three bidders register. Bidding will commence at 15:00 on October 9, 2026. Market participants commented that given the recent strong cadmium prices, this tender warrants close attention. To a certain extent, it can reflect the strength of market demand and serve as a reference for the future direction of cadmium prices.