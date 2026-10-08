September SMM assessed refined bismuth production in China is expected to decline by about 3.5% MoM [SMM data]

According to SMM assessment, China's refined bismuth assessed production in September 2026 is expected to decline by about 3.5% MoM from August's national refined bismuth production. Market participants believe such an increase is within a reasonable range. Overall, market supply remains basically stable. Although end-use demand in September was generally mediocre, the trading market still looks forward to October.

Note: SMM has been publishing SMM national refined bismuth assessed production since October 2022. Thanks to SMM's high coverage rate of the bismuth industry, SMM's refined bismuth producer survey covers a total of 24 enterprises across 8 provinces nationwide, with total sample capacity exceeding 50,000 mt and a total capacity coverage rate of over 99%.

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