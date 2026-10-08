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September SMM assessed refined bismuth production in China is expected to decline by about 3.5% MoM [SMM data]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:22 (GMT+8)

According to SMM assessment, China's refined bismuth assessed production in September 2026 is expected to decline by about 3.5% MoM from August's national refined bismuth production. Market participants believe such an increase is within a reasonable range. Overall, market supply remains basically stable. Although end-use demand in September was generally mediocre, the trading market still looks forward to October.

Note: SMM has been publishing SMM national refined bismuth assessed production since October 2022. Thanks to SMM's high coverage rate of the bismuth industry, SMM's refined bismuth producer survey covers a total of 24 enterprises across 8 provinces nationwide, with total sample capacity exceeding 50,000 mt and a total capacity coverage rate of over 99%.

This report is an original work and/or compilation created by SMM Information & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SMM"), which legally owns the copyright and is protected by the Copyright Law of the People's Republic of China and other applicable laws, regulations, and international treaties. Without written permission, no party may reproduce, modify, sell, transfer, display, translate, compile, disseminate, or otherwise disclose the above content to any third party or license any third party to use it. Upon discovery of any violation, SMM will pursue legal liability through legal means, including but not limited to demanding contractual breach liability, restitution of unjust enrichment, and compensation for direct and indirect economic losses. All content contained in this report, including but not limited to information, articles, data, charts, images, audio, video, logos, advertisements, trademarks, trade names, domain names, layout designs, and any or all other information, is protected by the Copyright Law of the People's Republic of China, the Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China, the Anti-Unfair Competition Law of the People's Republic of China, and other applicable laws, regulations, and international treaties concerning copyright, trademark rights, domain name rights, commercial data information property rights, and other rights, and is owned or held by SMM and its relevant rights holders. Without written permission, no institution or individual may reproduce, modify, use, sell, transfer, display, translate, compile, disseminate, or otherwise disclose the above content to any third party or license any third party to use it. Upon discovery of any violation, SMM will pursue legal liability through legal means, including but not limited to demanding contractual breach liability, restitution of unjust enrichment, and compensation for direct and indirect economic losses. *All data in this report is based on publicly available market information (including but not limited to industry news, seminars, exhibitions, corporate financial reports, broker reports, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, customs import and export data, and various data published by major associations and institutions), and is processed internally by SMM's research team using SMM's internal database models, with reasonable inferences drawn. The information provided in this report is for reference only, and risks are borne by the user. This report does not constitute direct investment research or decision-making advice. Clients should make decisions prudently and should not use this report as a substitute for their own independent judgment. Any decisions made by clients are unrelated to SMM. In addition, any losses and liabilities arising from unauthorized or illegal use of the views in this report are unrelated to SMM. SMM reserves the right to modify and the final interpretation of the terms of this statement.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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