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[SMM Flash] Indonesia's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:19 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

In August 2026, Indonesia's total monthly sulphur imports were 275,300 mt, down 62.1% MoM and down 27.7% YoY. The main import sources were Canada (76,100 mt), Kuwait (50,900 mt), Qatar (36,700 mt), the UAE (31,600 mt), India (26,400 mt), the US (24,600 mt), South Korea (6,900 mt), Japan (5,200 mt), Singapore (5,000 mt), China, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, China, the UK, Oman, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Indonesia's total monthly sulphur exports were 139 mt, down 50.1% MoM and up 139 mt YoY. The main export destinations were Malaysia (115 mt), Hong Kong, China (24 mt), and the US.

Indonesia's total monthly sulphuric acid imports were 72,600 mt, up 72,600 mt MoM and up 35.3% YoY. The main import sources were India (44,100 mt) and South Korea (28,500 mt).

In August, Indonesia had no sulphuric acid export records.

For details, please refer to the SMM analysis.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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