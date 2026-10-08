Post-holiday inventory buildup limited; market mostly wait-and-see [SMM South China Spot Aluminum Daily Review]

SMM, October 8:

Aluminum prices fell sharply today, and the spot market was weak. Inventory buildup from arrivals during the National Day holiday was limited, and sellers generally held prices firm in early trading. However, as the backwardation structure of SHFE aluminum widened and the actual spot-futures price spread remained high, the firm pricing found little response, prompting a gradual shift toward lower prices and increased selling to cash out, with more discounted spot cargoes circulating in the market. After the holiday, the relatively low absolute prices attracted some restocking demand, providing support. Nevertheless, overall concerns about the high spot-futures price spread persisted, and aside from purchases for contract delivery, there was almost no elasticity in demand. Intermediate demand was lacking, and transactions were poor. Spot transaction prices were concentrated at a premium of 230-270 yuan/mt over the SHFE aluminum 2610 contract.