[SMM Analysis] Indonesia's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August

The latest Indonesian customs data shows that in August 2026, Indonesia's sulphur imports fell significantly both YoY and MoM, sulphur exports dropped sharply MoM, sulphuric acid imports rose notably both YoY and MoM, and there were no sulphuric acid export records.

In summary:

In August 2026, Indonesia's total monthly sulphur imports were 275,300 mt, down 62.1% MoM and down 27.7% YoY. The main import sources were Canada (76,100 mt), Kuwait (50,900 mt), Qatar (36,700 mt), the UAE (31,600 mt), India (26,400 mt), the US (24,600 mt), South Korea (6,900 mt), Japan (5,200 mt), Singapore (5,000 mt), China, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, China, the UK, Oman, Vietnam, and Malaysia;

Indonesia's total monthly sulphur exports were 139 mt, down 50.1% MoM and up 139 mt YoY. The main export destinations were Malaysia (115 mt), Hong Kong, China (24 mt), and the US;

Indonesia's total monthly sulphuric acid imports were 72,600 mt, up 72,600 mt MoM and up 35.3% YoY. The main import sources were India (44,100 mt) and South Korea (28,500 mt);

Indonesia recorded no sulphuric acid exports in August.

I. Sulphur Imports: Down 27.7% YoY, Down 62.1% MoM

In August, Indonesia's total sulphur imports (including natural sulphur and refined sulphur) were approximately 275,300 mt, down 27.7% from 380,500 mt in the same period last year and down 62.1% from 725,900 mt in July this year. The main import ports, ranked by volume, are as follows:

MOROWALI was the largest import hub, with arrivals of 145,505.788 mt , mainly sourced from Kuwait (50,900 mt), Qatar (36,700 mt), the UAE (31,600 mt), and India (26,250 mt);

was the largest import hub, with arrivals of , mainly sourced from Kuwait (50,900 mt), Qatar (36,700 mt), the UAE (31,600 mt), and India (26,250 mt); OBI ISLAND received 54,225.29 mt , mainly sourced from Canada (36,700 mt) and the US (17,600 mt);

received , mainly sourced from Canada (36,700 mt) and the US (17,600 mt); POMALAA received 38,237 mt , mainly sourced from Canada (38,200 mt);

received , mainly sourced from Canada (38,200 mt); WEDA received 16,053.25 mt, mainly sourced from the US (7,004 mt), South Korea (3,200 mt), China (3,100 mt), Taiwan, China (1,750 mt), and Japan (1,000 mt).

By source country, imports from major suppliers were as follows: Canada (76,100 mt), Kuwait (50,900 mt), Qatar (36,700 mt), the UAE (31,600 mt), India (26,400 mt), the US (24,600 mt), South Korea (6,900 mt), Japan (5,200 mt), Singapore (5,000 mt)

Indonesia's Sulphur Import Sources in August (Unit: 10kt)

Indonesia Monthly Sulphur Imports (Unit: 10kt)

II. Sulphur Exports: Up 139 mt YoY, Down 50.1% MoM

Indonesia's total sulphur exports in August were approximately 139.00204 mt, a significant increase from 0 mt in the same period last year, but a sharp decline from 278 mt in July this year. Specifically:

Malaysia was the largest export destination, at approximately 115 mt , accounting for over 82% of total exports;

was the largest export destination, at approximately , accounting for over 82% of total exports; Hong Kong, China accounted for approximately 24 mt;

A small amount of refined sulphur was shipped to the US.

III. Sulphuric Acid Imports: Up 35.3% YoY, Up 72,600 mt MoM

Indonesia's total sulphur imports in August were approximately 72,612.067 mt, a significant increase from 53,677.01 mt in the same period last year, and a substantial rise from 0 mt in July this year. The main import sources were India (44,100 mt) and South Korea (28,500 mt).

In addition, Indonesia had no sulphuric acid export records in August this year.

IV. Summary

In August, Indonesia's sulphur imports fell 27.7% YoY and 62.1% MoM to 275,300 mt, with Canada and Kuwait as the two main sources; sulphur exports dropped sharply by 50.1% MoM to 139 mt, mainly destined for Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and the US; sulphuric acid imports rose to 72,612.07 mt this month, while sulphuric acid exports remained at zero for several consecutive months.