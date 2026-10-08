logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Post-holiday inventory surge coupled with major traders actively cutting prices drove premiums sharply lower [SMM South China spot copper]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:07 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 8:

Today in Guangdong, #1 copper cathode spot prices against the front-month contract: high-quality copper was quoted at a premium of 400 yuan/mt, down 500 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; standard-quality copper was quoted at a premium of 100 yuan/mt, down 500 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; SX-EW copper was quoted at a premium of 40 yuan/mt, down 500 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average price of #1 copper cathode in Guangdong was 111,890 yuan/mt, up 760 yuan/mt from the previous trading day, while the average price of SX-EW copper was 111,680 yuan/mt, up 760 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

Spot market: After the holiday, Guangdong's inventory surged by more than 10,000 mt. During the holiday, consumption was weak as most copper processing enterprises were closed for 5-6 days, and suppliers had to deliver their cargoes to warehouses. The sharp inventory increase, combined with some suppliers eager to cash out, led to aggressive price cuts, causing premiums to fall sharply today. Overall trading was better than before the holiday. Today, the purchasing sentiment for copper cathode in Guangdong was 2.62, up 1.02 from the previous trading day, while the selling sentiment was 2.91, up 0.89 from the previous trading day (historical data can be accessed via the database).

Overall, the sharp inventory increase after the holiday, coupled with aggressive price cuts by major players, drove premiums significantly lower.

         

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Copper Prices Shot Up After the Holiday; Secondary Copper Raw Material Traders Sold on the Rally [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
22 mins ago
Copper Prices Shot Up After the Holiday; Secondary Copper Raw Material Traders Sold on the Rally [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
Read More
Copper Prices Shot Up After the Holiday; Secondary Copper Raw Material Traders Sold on the Rally [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
Copper Prices Shot Up After the Holiday; Secondary Copper Raw Material Traders Sold on the Rally [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
22 mins ago
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
1 hour ago
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
Read More
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
In August 2026, Canada's total monthly sulphur exports stood at 403,009 tonnes, down 9.24% month-on-month and up 19.26% year-on-year, with an average price of USD 1,161.791 per tonne; the major export destinations included the US, Chile, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Brazil, Australia, etc. Canada's monthly total imports of sulfur amounted to 1281.999 tons, a month-on-month increase of 42.76%, a year-on-year decrease of 8.03%, with an average price of 1050 US dollars per ton, and its major import sources include the US, China, etc. ; Canada's monthly total exports of sulfuric acid stood at 151,668 tonnes, down 5.08% month-on-month and up 6.48% year-on-year, with an average price of USD 226 per tonne; the main importing country was the US, with a very small volume destined for the United Kingdom; Canada's monthly total imports of sulfuric acid reached 10,944.72 tons, a month-on-month increase of 34.68% and a year-on-year increase of 39.58%, with an average price of 255 US dollars per ton, and the major exporting countries include the US and others. For details, please refer to the SMM analysis.
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Copper Prices Shot Up After the Holiday; Secondary Copper Raw Material Traders Sold on the Rally [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
Oct 08, 2026 15:22 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Flash]Canada's Import and Export Data of Sulfur and Sulfuric Acid in August
Oct 08, 2026 14:34 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Canada's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August
Oct 08, 2026 14:25 (GMT+8)
news
Post-holiday copper social inventory buildup, YoY level remains low [SMM weekly data]
Oct 08, 2026 14:21 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here