20,000 mt Annual Output! Guizhou Lithium Battery Anode Material Project Sprinting Toward October Trial Production

According to a release from the "Dalong Development Zone," Guizhou Depu New Material Technology Co., Ltd.'s project for an annual production line of 20,000 mt of lithium-ion battery anode material is currently progressing in an orderly manner with equipment installation, civil construction, and pipeline layout, as the company pushes full steam ahead toward its Q4 construction targets.

According to reports, the Depu New Material project is a key supporting project in the lithium-ion battery anode material industry chain of the Dalong Development Zone in Guizhou, with a total investment of 300 million yuan and covering an area of 83 mu. Once fully completed and operational, the project is expected to achieve an annual output value of 120 million yuan and create over 70 new jobs.

"The project is planned to build three production lines. Currently, equipment installation has been completed for one line, while installation for another line has reached 90% progress and is expected to enter trial production by month-end October," said Liu Shaofeng, project manager of Depu New Material. He added that equipment installation for the 110KV substation and 10KV low-voltage distribution room is also underway and expected to be completed by month-end, while hydropower supporting facilities have entered the final stage, laying a solid hardware foundation for subsequent equipment power-on, commissioning, and trial production.

According to available information, Guizhou Depu New Material was established in May 2025 and is registered in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, Tongren City, Guizhou Province. As a new material technology enterprise, the company focuses on R&D and application in the field of new materials, with business scope covering new material technology development, product manufacturing, and sales.