On October 6, TOYO held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its solar module factory in Humble, Texas, following expansion of the facility’s module nameplate capacity to 2 GW. The company announced completion of the expansion on October 7.

At its October 6 Analyst Day, TOYO also presented plans for a heterojunction, or HJT, solar cell production line in Texas, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2028. Cell manufacturing is the company’s next development stage following the module expansion.