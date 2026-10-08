On October 7, Cargill announced an expansion of its US renewable electricity portfolio through a 12.6-year virtual power purchase agreement covering 87 MW from South Dakota’s Sweetland Wind project. Expected annual renewable generation is approximately 392,000 MWh.

Cargill previously signed a long-term virtual power purchase agreement for the full output of Oklahoma’s 85 MW Choctaw Fields Solar project, which began commercial operation in August 2026. Both projects are within the Southwest Power Pool. Electricity enters the regional grid, while Cargill receives the associated environmental attributes.