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【SMM News Flash】Changzhou Advances Five Charging Station Projects and Adds Four DC Fast Chargers for Electric Buses

Published: Oct 08, 2026 10:38 (GMT+8)

By October 7, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company was advancing five charging station construction and upgrade projects. An expansion at Jintan railway station’s car park had been completed before the holiday, improving charging efficiency by 50%.

Four additional DC fast chargers were installed for electric buses, increasing charging capacity during midday off-peak hours. Staff inspected railway station, bus and private vehicle charging facilities, provided additional holiday coverage and monitored equipment remotely.

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