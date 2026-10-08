By October 7, Wuhu’s city-level virtual power plant had delivered more than 5 GWh of valley-filling response during the National Day holiday, with a maximum daily load increase of approximately 300 MW. It coordinated data centres, charging facilities, industrial loads and storage to address lower industrial demand and high midday solar output.

Local data centres participated at scale for the first time, increasing computing equipment power consumption to absorb surplus renewable electricity at midday.