Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) reported a 1% y-o-y rise in crude steel output to 9.6 million tonnes in the first half of FY27, with hot metal production up 2% to 10.2 million tonnes and finished steel output up 1% to 8.39 million tonnes. The product mix also improved: finished steel accounted for 89.2% of total saleable steel output, up from 86.8% a year earlier, indicating that a larger share of semi-finished material was converted into bars, structurals, plates and rails. Dispatches to Indian Railways rose, with long rails up 7% and wheels and axles up 3%. SAIL, India's largest state-owned steelmaker under the Ministry of Steel, has installed capacity of over 20 million tonnes per year; its performance remains tied to domestic infrastructure activity and government-led development programmes. Source: PTI.