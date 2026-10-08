Canada's Industry Minister Melanie Joly said the US owner of Stelco Holdings Inc. cannot invoke the trade war to justify cutting jobs it committed to when it bought the Hamilton, Ontario steel plant, especially as the Ohio-based group's chief executive has publicly backed steel tariffs. Cleveland-Cliffs plans to lay off up to 500 workers at the site, citing tariffs and market pressures. Joly said CEO Lourenco Goncalves is in favour of US tariffs on steel and therefore cannot present the cuts as an act of God or force majeure, warning that Ottawa will apply the full force of the law over the broken commitments. Stelco's Hamilton works is a key Canadian flat-rolled steel producer, and the takeover included binding employment and operating pledges.