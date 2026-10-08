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[SMM Analysis] Lithium Africa Targets 2H 2027 First Spodumene Output at Springbok

Published: Oct 08, 2026 10:11 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

 Lithium Africa Corp. announced on October 7 that it plans to advance the Springbok lithium project in South Africa’s Northern Cape toward production, targeting first spodumene concentrate output in the second half of 2027. The company has shifted its development strategy from potential direct sale of historical stockpiled ore toward building an on-site dense media separation, or DMS, plant to process both existing stockpiles and future mined pegmatite into spodumene concentrate.

The change represents a move away from a simpler DSO-style monetization strategy toward on-site beneficiation. Lithium Africa had previously considered selling around 30,000 tonnes of historical stockpiled material at Norrabees I and using the proceeds to fund further exploration. Under the revised plan, that material could instead be used as feed for commissioning and early-stage operation of the proposed DMS facility.

The decision was partly supported by results from a third-party two-stage DMS test conducted on approximately 13 tonnes of stockpiled material. However, the company noted that the test results have not yet been independently verified by its Qualified Person. A planned preliminary economic assessment is expected to incorporate the DMS results together with stockpile characteristics, mining plans and the proposed processing flowsheet.

Springbok is located in the Namaqualand region of South Africa’s Northern Cape, close to the Namibian border. Namli Exploration & Mining, in which Lithium Africa holds a 70% interest, controls a 5-hectare mining permit covering the historical Norrabees I mine as well as approximately 1,675 square kilometres of surrounding exploration rights. Mining is already permitted within the existing licence area, but construction and operation of the planned DMS facility will require additional environmental and processing-area approvals, which the company has started to pursue.

The historical resource base at Norrabees I remains relatively small. A 2024 historical technical report outlined an inferred in-situ pegmatite resource of about 41,400 tonnes grading 1.01% Li₂O, together with roughly 30,300 tonnes of stockpiled material grading 1.61% Li₂O. The combined historical inferred resource was approximately 71,700 tonnes at an average grade of 1.27% Li₂O. These figures have not yet been fully verified as a current NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource.

Recent drilling has nevertheless shown higher-grade near-surface spodumene mineralisation. On September 30, Lithium Africa reported an intercept of 7.5 metres grading 1.97% Li₂O, including 6 metres at 2.27% Li₂O. Another hole returned 4 metres at 2.25% Li₂O, with individual samples grading as high as 4.11% Li₂O. The company has since added 1,000 metres of diamond drilling and is carrying out a further 1,000 metres of channel sampling across 21 spodumene-bearing pegmatites within the broader Springbok district.

Lithium Africa plans to complete its first mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment in the first half of 2027. Subject to permitting and financing, the company aims to make a project funding decision and begin construction of the DMS plant during the same period, followed by first concentrate production in the second half of 2027.

The company is currently holding preliminary, non-binding discussions with potential funding partners. Possible structures include offtake prepayments, equipment-vendor financing and project-level equity.

The project, however, remains at an early stage. Springbok has not completed a feasibility study and does not yet have a current mineral resource or ore reserve supporting a production decision. Recovery rates, concentrate quality, capital costs, operating costs, permitting and financing therefore remain key uncertainties.

Lithium Africa’s strategy is to use a relatively small DMS operation to generate early cash flow while continuing exploration across the broader Springbok district, where the company has identified around 40 spodumene-bearing pegmatites across more than 1,600 square kilometres.

In global supply terms, Springbok is unlikely to materially change the spodumene balance in the near term. Its significance lies more in the development model: some African lithium projects are moving away from selling raw or stockpiled material and toward on-site beneficiation.

The key question is therefore not the announced 2027 start-up date itself, but whether the project can secure DMS approvals and financing, and whether actual plant performance can deliver commercially acceptable recoveries and concentrate grades.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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