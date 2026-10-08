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China's September 2026 SMM assessed antimony ingot production fell about 2% MoM [SMM data]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 09:48 (GMT+8)

According to SMM assessment, China's antimony ingot production (including antimony ingot, converted crude antimony, antimony cathode, etc.) in September 2026 fell by about 2% MoM from the previous month, continuing to show a pullback. Regarding the decline in antimony production in September, some market participants believe this is a normal phenomenon, as customs data showed that the sharp drop in antimony ore imports in August would inevitably translate into reduced antimony ingot production.

Note: Since May 2022, SMM has published the SMM national antimony ingot (including antimony ingot, converted crude antimony, antimony cathode, etc.) assessed production. Thanks to SMM's high coverage rate of the antimony industry, SMM surveyed a total of 33 antimony ingot producers, distributed across 8 provinces nationwide, with a total sample capacity exceeding 20,000 mt and a total capacity coverage rate of over 99%.

This report is an original work and/or compilation created by SMM Information & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SMM"). SMM legally holds the copyright, protected by the Copyright Law of the People's Republic of China and other applicable laws, regulations, and international treaties. Without written permission, no party may reproduce, modify, sell, transfer, display, translate, compile, disseminate, or otherwise disclose the above content to any third party or license any third party to use it. Otherwise, upon discovery, SMM will pursue legal action for infringement, including but not limited to demanding liability for breach of contract, restitution of unjust enrichment, and compensation for direct and indirect economic losses. The content contained in this report, including but not limited to information, articles, data, charts, images, audio, video, logos, advertisements, trademarks, trade names, domain names, layout designs, and any or all other information, is protected by the Copyright Law of the People's Republic of China, the Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China, the Anti-Unfair Competition Law of the People's Republic of China, and other applicable laws, regulations, and international treaties concerning copyright, trademark rights, domain name rights, commercial data information property rights, and other rights, and is owned or held by SMM and its relevant rights holders. Without written permission, no institution or individual may reproduce, modify, use, sell, transfer, display, translate, compile, disseminate, or otherwise disclose the above content to any third party or license any third party to use it. Otherwise, upon discovery, SMM will pursue legal action for infringement, including but not limited to demanding liability for breach of contract, restitution of unjust enrichment, and compensation for direct and indirect economic losses. *All data in this report is based on publicly available market information (including but not limited to industry news, seminars, exhibitions, corporate financial reports, broker reports, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, customs import and export data, and various data published by major associations and institutions, etc.), and is processed internally by the SMM research team using SMM's internal database models, with reasonable inferences drawn. The information provided in this report is for reference only, and risks are borne by the user. This report does not constitute direct investment research advice. Clients should make decisions prudently and should not use this report as a substitute for their own independent judgment. Any decisions made by clients are unrelated to SMM. In addition, any losses and liabilities arising from unauthorized or illegal use of the views in this report are unrelated to SMM. SMM reserves the right to modify and the final interpretation of the terms of this disclaimer.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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