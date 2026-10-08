China's September 2026 SMM assessed antimony ingot production fell about 2% MoM [SMM data]

According to SMM assessment, China's antimony ingot production (including antimony ingot, converted crude antimony, antimony cathode, etc.) in September 2026 fell by about 2% MoM from the previous month, continuing to show a pullback. Regarding the decline in antimony production in September, some market participants believe this is a normal phenomenon, as customs data showed that the sharp drop in antimony ore imports in August would inevitably translate into reduced antimony ingot production.

Note: Since May 2022, SMM has published the SMM national antimony ingot (including antimony ingot, converted crude antimony, antimony cathode, etc.) assessed production. Thanks to SMM's high coverage rate of the antimony industry, SMM surveyed a total of 33 antimony ingot producers, distributed across 8 provinces nationwide, with a total sample capacity exceeding 20,000 mt and a total capacity coverage rate of over 99%.

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