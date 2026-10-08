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China's 6063 Aluminum Billet Inventory Rises on October 8

Published: Oct 08, 2026 09:26 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Billet Inventory] According to SMM statistics, 6063 aluminum billet inventory in major domestic consumption sites of China stood at 187,500 tonnes on October 8, up 38,000 tonnes from September 30.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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