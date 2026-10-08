Guinean Bauxite Arrives in Fangchenggang, Establishing New Rail-Sea Intermodal Route to Chongqing

According to Beibu Gulf Port Co., Ltd. on October 7, a vessel carrying 168,000 mt of Guinean imported bauxite successfully berthed at Fangchenggang on October 1, efficiently completing the entire chain of berthing, unloading, stockpiling, and railway distribution. The first batch of cargo was shipped by rail to Wanzhou, Chongqing on October 3, strongly ensuring a stable supply of raw materials for Bosai Minerals' Wanzhou production site. The successful launch of this new Guinean bauxite logistics route has innovatively established a new rail-sea intermodal model of "overseas mines – entry via Beibu Gulf Port – direct rail to Chongqing." Compared with the traditional Yangtze River river-sea intermodal route, the overall transportation time has been shortened by approximately 25 days.