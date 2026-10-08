SHFE Zinc Pauses Trading During Holiday, LME Zinc Center Shifts Downward [SMM Zinc Morning Comment]

Overnight, LME zinc opened at $3,777/mt. In early trading, LME zinc briefly rose to an intraday high of $3,780/mt before bulls reduced positions, sending LME zinc sharply lower. During European trading hours, it dipped to $3,734.5/mt, then its center rebounded, and it ultimately closed down at $3,766/mt, down $6.5/mt, or 0.17%. Trading volume increased to 11,573 lots, while open interest fell by 1,292 lots to 261,000 lots. Overnight, LME zinc formed a small bearish candlestick. The market has continued to price in a December rate hike, with sentiment dominated by delaying and waiting for December. The US dollar index stayed high. Under macro pressure, nonferrous metals broadly fell. Meanwhile, rising LME inventory and a narrowing backwardation structure marginally eased the tightness in overseas spot supply. The combined macro and fundamental factors drove LME zinc lower. LME zinc is expected to consolidate today.

Overnight, SHFE zinc was closed for the National Day holiday.

Data source statement: Except for public information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models. They are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice.