logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SHFE Zinc Pauses Trading During Holiday, LME Zinc Center Shifts Downward [SMM Zinc Morning Comment]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 08:58 (GMT+8)
[SMM Zinc Morning Comment] Overnight, LME zinc opened at $3,777/mt. In early trading, LME zinc briefly rose to a high of $3,780/mt, then bulls reduced positions, and LME zinc quickly dropped to a low of $3,734.5/mt during European trading hours. The center subsequently rebounded, and it finally closed down at $3,766/mt, down $6.5/mt, a decrease of 0.17%. Trading volume increased to 11,573 lots, and open interest decreased by 1,292 lots to 261,000 lots.

Overnight, LME zinc opened at $3,777/mt. In early trading, LME zinc briefly rose to an intraday high of $3,780/mt before bulls reduced positions, sending LME zinc sharply lower. During European trading hours, it dipped to $3,734.5/mt, then its center rebounded, and it ultimately closed down at $3,766/mt, down $6.5/mt, or 0.17%. Trading volume increased to 11,573 lots, while open interest fell by 1,292 lots to 261,000 lots. Overnight, LME zinc formed a small bearish candlestick. The market has continued to price in a December rate hike, with sentiment dominated by delaying and waiting for December. The US dollar index stayed high. Under macro pressure, nonferrous metals broadly fell. Meanwhile, rising LME inventory and a narrowing backwardation structure marginally eased the tightness in overseas spot supply. The combined macro and fundamental factors drove LME zinc lower. LME zinc is expected to consolidate today.

Overnight, SHFE zinc was closed for the National Day holiday.

Data source statement: Except for public information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models. They are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【SMM Flash News】Goliath Reports New Surebet Gold Assays with 1.16% Zinc and 0.22% Lead over 12 Metres
1 hour ago
【SMM Flash News】Goliath Reports New Surebet Gold Assays with 1.16% Zinc and 0.22% Lead over 12 Metres
Read More
【SMM Flash News】Goliath Reports New Surebet Gold Assays with 1.16% Zinc and 0.22% Lead over 12 Metres
【SMM Flash News】Goliath Reports New Surebet Gold Assays with 1.16% Zinc and 0.22% Lead over 12 Metres
Goliath Resources reported assays from the Surebet zone at its Golddigger property in British Columbia, Canada. Hole GD-26-483 returned 12 metres from 265 to 277 metres grading 7.90 g/t gold, 138.61 g/t silver, 0.34% copper, 1.16% zinc and 0.22% lead. Assays remain pending for 55 holes drilled in 2026. Reported intervals are drill lengths, with true widths estimated at 80%–90%.
1 hour ago
【SMM Flash News】QMines’ First Mt Chalmers Pontoon Drilling Returns 2.7 Metres at 5.25% Zinc and 3.04% Lead
1 hour ago
【SMM Flash News】QMines’ First Mt Chalmers Pontoon Drilling Returns 2.7 Metres at 5.25% Zinc and 3.04% Lead
Read More
【SMM Flash News】QMines’ First Mt Chalmers Pontoon Drilling Returns 2.7 Metres at 5.25% Zinc and 3.04% Lead
【SMM Flash News】QMines’ First Mt Chalmers Pontoon Drilling Returns 2.7 Metres at 5.25% Zinc and 3.04% Lead
QMines announced its first pontoon drilling assays from Mt Chalmers in Queensland, Australia. Hole 26MCDD025 returned 2.7 metres from 23.3 metres grading 5.25% zinc, 3.04% lead, 1.29% copper, 4.44 g/t gold and 109 g/t silver. Drilling tests mineralization beneath the flooded open pit and provides core for future resource modelling and geometallurgical testwork.
1 hour ago
【SMM Flash News】Vizsla Copper Reports 21.2 Metres Grading 4.79% Zinc at Palmer
1 hour ago
【SMM Flash News】Vizsla Copper Reports 21.2 Metres Grading 4.79% Zinc at Palmer
Read More
【SMM Flash News】Vizsla Copper Reports 21.2 Metres Grading 4.79% Zinc at Palmer
【SMM Flash News】Vizsla Copper Reports 21.2 Metres Grading 4.79% Zinc at Palmer
On October 7, Vizsla Copper released new infill drilling results from the AG deposit at its Palmer copper-zinc project in Alaska. CMR26-215 returned 21.2 metres grading 4.79% zinc and 116.9 g/t silver from 180.3 metres; CMR26-211 returned 37.2 metres grading 3.62% zinc from 145.1 metres.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
【SMM Flash News】Goliath Reports New Surebet Gold Assays with 1.16% Zinc and 0.22% Lead over 12 Metres
Oct 08, 2026 09:57 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Flash News】QMines’ First Mt Chalmers Pontoon Drilling Returns 2.7 Metres at 5.25% Zinc and 3.04% Lead
Oct 08, 2026 09:26 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Flash News】Vizsla Copper Reports 21.2 Metres Grading 4.79% Zinc at Palmer
Oct 08, 2026 09:24 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Flash News】CAML’s Sasa Mine Raises Q3 Zinc and Lead Output by 18% and 21%
Oct 08, 2026 09:18 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here