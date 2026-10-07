MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 7)

[ US Raw Steel Production Decreases 2.4% in Early October ]

The American Iron and Steel Institute reported that US domestic raw steel production fell to 1.801 million net tons for the week ending October 3, 2026, marking a 2.4% week-on-week decrease. The national mill capacity utilization rate simultaneously dropped to 78.3%, down from 80.5% the prior week. Despite the weekly contraction, adjusted year-to-date production remains robust at 71.967 million net tons, representing a 5.3% volumetric increase over the 68.362 million net tons recorded during the same period last year. [SMM Iron Ore]