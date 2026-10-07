logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

ICE starts London platinum and palladium futures alongside gold and silver

Published: Oct 07, 2026 16:07 (GMT+8)

[SMM Precious Metals Flash] Intercontinental Exchange has begun offering daily futures in London for gold, silver, platinum and palladium, the Financial Times reported on 6 October 2026. ICE’s specifications show physically settled, loco-London contracts sized at 50 troy ounces for platinum and 100 troy ounces for palladium, with delivery through recognised London vault accounts.

In principle, the launch gives producers, refiners and traders a new cleared route to hedge London metal exposure, after earlier attempts to build a London gold-futures market failed. Its significance will depend on participation: neither ICE nor the report supplied trading-volume or open-interest evidence, so the contracts’ liquidity and effect on price dislocations are not yet established.

News image 1

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Bullion falls 0.9% as weekly decline reaches 3.4%
Oct 06, 2026 15:58 (GMT+8)
Bullion falls 0.9% as weekly decline reaches 3.4%
Read More
Bullion falls 0.9% as weekly decline reaches 3.4%
Bullion falls 0.9% as weekly decline reaches 3.4%
[SMM Precious Metals Flash] Spot gold fell 0.9% to US$4,140.06 an ounce by 18:33 GMT on 2 October and was down about 3.4% for the week, Reuters reported. US gold futures settled 1% lower at US$4,162.30. Bullion reversed an earlier gain of more than 1% despite weaker-than-expected September US payroll growth, as elevated Treasury yields and the dollar’s weekly strength pressured non-yielding metals. The reversal shows that weaker employment data alone was insufficient to overcome pressure from interest-rate expectations and long-dated bond yields. Platinum also fell 2% to US$1,692.90, while palladium declined 0.5% to US$1,165.75, with all major precious metals heading for weekly losses. These figures are Reuters’ stated 2 October market snapshots, not current live quotations.
Oct 06, 2026 15:58 (GMT+8)
Early construction begins at Marathon copper–palladium project
Oct 05, 2026 14:56 (GMT+8)
Early construction begins at Marathon copper–palladium project
Read More
Early construction begins at Marathon copper–palladium project
Early construction begins at Marathon copper–palladium project
[SMM PGM Flash] Generation Mining has begun early construction at its Marathon copper–palladium project in northwestern Ontario. Work started after the company posted a C$6.5 million bond covering construction-phase site rehabilitation. Its wider early-works programme is planned to include access-road upgrades, water-management structures and temporary power through late 2026 and into 2027. The start moves a potential North American palladium and platinum source into physical site work. Generation’s feasibility study estimates about 2.16 million payable ounces of palladium and 488,000 ounces of platinum over a 13-year mine life; these are forecasts, not production. The company also expects to make about C$30 million in initial equipment payments, subject to final contracts and approvals.
Oct 05, 2026 14:56 (GMT+8)
PGMs: Independent tests advance platinum and palladium battery technology
Oct 02, 2026 15:48 (GMT+8)
PGMs: Independent tests advance platinum and palladium battery technology
Read More
PGMs: Independent tests advance platinum and palladium battery technology
PGMs: Independent tests advance platinum and palladium battery technology
[SMM PGM Flash] Platinum Group Metals said on 1 October that independent testing by the Battery Innovation Center had validated its Lion Battery subsidiary’s platinum- and palladium-based electrodes in prototype lithium-sulphur cells. Compared with cells without the catalysts, the prototypes showed better capacity and rate capability, with palladium-rich formulations performing best overall. Platinum Group and Valterra Platinum, which own Lion 52% and 48% respectively, have approved funding for the next phase. The result offers a possible new use for PGMs beyond vehicle exhaust catalysts, but remains a prototype milestone. Lion plans to make and test pouch cells, refine the catalysts and assess applications including drones. Commercial performance and demand for significant PGM volumes have yet to be established. The work is relevant to Southern African suppliers: Valterra produces PGMs in South Africa and Zimbabwe, while Platinum Group is developing South Africa’s Waterberg project.
Oct 02, 2026 15:48 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
Bullion falls 0.9% as weekly decline reaches 3.4%
Oct 06, 2026 15:58 (GMT+8)
news
Early construction begins at Marathon copper–palladium project
Oct 05, 2026 14:56 (GMT+8)
news
PGMs: Independent tests advance platinum and palladium battery technology
Oct 02, 2026 15:48 (GMT+8)
news
Sibanye reaches East Boulder wage agreement; separate US strike continues
Oct 01, 2026 16:45 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metals Flash] Intercontinental Exchange has begun offer - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)