[SMM Precious Metals Flash] Intercontinental Exchange has begun offering daily futures in London for gold, silver, platinum and palladium, the Financial Times reported on 6 October 2026. ICE’s specifications show physically settled, loco-London contracts sized at 50 troy ounces for platinum and 100 troy ounces for palladium, with delivery through recognised London vault accounts.

In principle, the launch gives producers, refiners and traders a new cleared route to hedge London metal exposure, after earlier attempts to build a London gold-futures market failed. Its significance will depend on participation: neither ICE nor the report supplied trading-volume or open-interest evidence, so the contracts’ liquidity and effect on price dislocations are not yet established.