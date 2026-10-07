Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited's saleable steel production rose 4% year on year to 532,000 tonnes in Q2 FY27, although output fell 9% quarter on quarter due to scheduled furnace maintenance.

Hot metal production increased 3% year on year to 552,000 tonnes. TMT bar output rose 12% to 112,000 tonnes, while ductile iron pipe production surged to 22,000 tonnes from 7,000 tonnes a year earlier. Billet production fell 31% year on year to 12,000 tonnes.

During April-September, saleable steel production increased 4% year on year to 1.114 million tonnes, while hot metal output rose 3% to 1.153 million tonnes.