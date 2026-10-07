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[NTPC to procure 10-15 million tonnes of coal from commercial mines in FY27]

Published: Oct 07, 2026 15:27 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
India’s state-run power producer NTPC plans to procure 10-15 million tonnes of coal from commercial mines in FY27 to support fuel availability. Its total coal requirement is expected to reach around 300 million tonnes, up 11% YoY. As of October 5, 90 of 191 power plants were in the critical coal stock category with total coal stocks at 20.58 million tonnes against 61.17 million tonnes. NTPC generated 117.9 billion units of electricity during July-September, up 13% YoY.

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