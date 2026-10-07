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[Coimbatore MSMEs Seek Six-Month Relief From Steel Import and Safeguard Duties]

Published: Oct 07, 2026 15:24 (GMT+8)
Source: business-standard.com

Industry associations representing MSMEs in Coimbatore have urged the Indian government to temporarily withdraw applicable import and safeguard duties on steel for six months until March 2027, citing sharp increases in raw-material prices and constrained availability.

In a joint representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the associations said market steel prices increased by around 8,000-10,000 INR/tonne between August and September.

The industry bodies also sought a six-month deferment of applicable BIS and Quality Control Order requirements for imported steel, the creation of a steel Price Monitoring Committee and the establishment of a SAIL depot in Coimbatore to improve steel availability.

No government decision on the proposals has been announced.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Industry associations representing MSMEs in Coimbatore have urged the - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)