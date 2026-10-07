Shyam Metalics and Energy's carbon-steel flat-product sales increased 164.4% year on year to 31,742 tonnes in September 2026, according to the company's latest monthly business update.

Sales of metallics, including pellets, sponge iron and pig iron, increased 54.9% year on year to 314,238 tonnes, while stainless-steel sales rose 35.1% to 9,778 tonnes.

Carbon-steel long-product sales, comprising billets and long products, declined 8.4% year on year to 135,963 tonnes.

During Q2 FY27, flat-steel sales increased 64.5% quarter on quarter to 81,493 tonnes, while metallics sales rose 11.1% to 943,020 tonnes.