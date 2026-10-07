The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed amalgamation of BMM Ispat into JSW Steel as part of an internal restructuring of the JSW Group.

JSW Group currently holds a 58.47% stake in BMM Ispat through JSW Projects. Prior to the amalgamation, JSW Projects will acquire an additional 4.15% stake in BMM from an existing third-party shareholder.

BMM operates an approximately 1 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant in Karnataka, producing semi-finished and long steel products. The company is already commercially integrated with JSW Group's supply chain through intra-group sales and procurement.

The restructuring is aimed at consolidating JSW Group's interest in BMM into full ownership and improving operational, financial and organisational efficiencies.