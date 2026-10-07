[Indonesia] HRC prices in Indonesia currently stand at USD 520/tonne FOB and remain generally stable. Based on available market information, however, concerns about a potential price rise are becoming more apparent, driven by rising raw material costs and higher slab prices in other regions, which are likely to push up HRC and its derivative products. These concerns have not yet been reflected in concrete price movements and need closer monitoring. Alongside demand, this could become another factor influencing sheet product prices.