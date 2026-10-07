Aceh has the resources to develop a steel industry from upstream to downstream, according to Resvani, Vice Chairman of the Indonesian Mining Experts Association (Perhapi). Exploration data show the province holds iron ore, coal for use as a reductant, and limestone, the three main raw materials for steelmaking. Speaking at a national seminar in Banda Aceh on October 4, 2026, Resvani said downstreaming should go beyond intermediate products to finished goods, which generate greater added value. He added that Aceh's strategic location could support a role as a trade and industrial hub, provided mining follows good mining practice and meets environmental, community, and fiscal obligations.