Vietnam's Xuan Thien Group has proposed studying a high-tech steel complex combined with a cogeneration power plant in the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone in Hue, according to an announcement by Hue city authorities. The steel complex would be part of a wider investment plan that includes Chan May Port, a liquid and gas storage terminal, a concrete component plant, and an urban and services area with employee housing. The capacity, technology, investment value, and implementation plan for the steel complex have not yet been specified. Hue authorities asked the group to review the overall proposal, set priorities, and draw up an implementation roadmap, and said technology selection should prioritize efficient resource and energy use, water recycling, and compliance with environmental standards.