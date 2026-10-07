[Europe] European mills are attempting to push offer prices higher for December production schedules. Although underlying demand remains subdued, concerns over tightening import availability and domestic operational disruptions are gradually taking center stage. In terms of pricing, Northwest European HRC ex-works prices ticked up slightly to 729 EUR/tonne EXW (~819 USD/tonne), while the Italian domestic price softened to 735 EUR/tonne EXW (~826 USD/tonne). A service center in Northern Europe noted that low-priced cargoes secured earlier are no longer attainable, with fresh mill offers climbing to 740–760 EUR/tonne DDP (~831–854 USD/tonne). In Southern Europe, mainstream mills broadly anchored delivered offers at 740 EUR/tonne DDP, though producers frankly admitted that their outlook for subsequent market trends remains unoptimistic. On the import and quota front, as provisional anti-dumping duties on Turkish HRC are still being calculated and anticipated to be steep, European buyers are broadly withdrawing customs clearance filings for Turkish material to avert duty risks. Quota tracking data revealed that Turkey exhausted its dedicated country-specific quota today, consequently forfeiting access to the residual Free Trade Agreement (FTA) quota reserve; India has cleared 103,000 tonnes, leaving approximately 46,000 tonnes remaining. With substantial volumes of arriving shipments deferred, the market widely anticipates this rollover will severely congest and exhaust import quota capacity in the first quarter of next year.