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[ Mineral Resources Onslow Shipments Top 9.22 Million Tonnes ]

Published: Oct 07, 2026 14:03 (GMT+8)
Mineral Resources' Onslow iron ore ocean shipments reached 9.22 million tonnes for the quarter. The operations notably ran above the project's 35 million tonnes per annum nameplate capacity, contributing to a strong overall hub performance [SMM Iron Ore]

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