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POSCO Future M Signs KRW 6 Trillion LFP Cathode Supply Deal With Samsung SDI

Published: Oct 07, 2026 11:59 (GMT+8)

POSCO Future M announced on October 6 that it had signed a long-term agreement to supply Samsung SDI with KRW 6 trillion worth of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials.

The supply period runs from 2027 through 2032. The finalized contract more than doubles the 190,000 tonnes initially agreed upon in August.

The companies amended their 2023 supply agreement to add LFP cathode materials alongside existing NCA cathode materials. They also agreed to expand cooperation to LMO cathode materials and artificial graphite anode materials.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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