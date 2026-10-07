logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Analysis] Artificial Graphite Anode Slightly Raised Before the Holiday, Overall Stable During the Holiday

Published: Oct 07, 2026 11:19 (GMT+8)
[SMM Analysis: Artificial Graphite Anode Slightly Raised Before the Holiday, Overall Stable During the Holiday] SMM, October 7: The price of artificial graphite anode material was slightly raised before the holiday and remained overall stable during the holiday.

SMM, October 7:

Artificial graphite anode material prices edged up before the holiday and remained largely stable during the holiday. Before the holiday, supported by both the cost side and supply-demand dynamics, prices completed a round of increases: on the cost side, low-sulphur petroleum coke and oil-based green needle coke prices remained firm, supported by high international oil prices, while the graphitisation tolling market was in tight supply-demand balance with expectations for price hikes. The resonance between material and processing costs provided solid support for artificial graphite prices. On the supply-demand side, downstream orders during the "September peak season" fluctuated at highs, and enterprises took advantage of economies of scale during this period to dilute actual costs. Anode enterprises showed rising willingness to schedule production, but inventory remained at low levels, and the tight supply-demand pattern persisted. As a result, artificial graphite anode material prices trended upward. During the holiday, raw material prices and graphitisation processing fees remained stable, and with some pre-holiday price adjustments already implemented, prices shifted to stable operation. Looking ahead, cost support is expected to remain solid, end-use demand continues to be released, the tight effective spot supply pattern persists, and delivery cycles remain protracted. Artificial graphite prices still have upward momentum.

Natural graphite anode material continues to show weak end-use demand, with prices hovering near the cost line at low levels for an extended period. Buyers and sellers remain in a stalemate, and quotes during the holiday were largely stable. Looking ahead, a short-term reversal is unlikely, and prices are expected to consolidate at lows.


SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Yang Le 021-51595898

Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Huang Chencong 021-51595860

Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
SK On’s Iváncsa Battery Plant in Hungary Receives Ford Q1 Certification
1 hour ago
SK On’s Iváncsa Battery Plant in Hungary Receives Ford Q1 Certification
Read More
SK On’s Iváncsa Battery Plant in Hungary Receives Ford Q1 Certification
SK On’s Iváncsa Battery Plant in Hungary Receives Ford Q1 Certification
SK On announced on October 7 that its Iváncsa battery plant in Hungary had received Ford’s Q1 certification, the automaker’s highest-level supplier quality certification. The award ceremony took place at the plant on October 6, local time. The Iváncsa plant began mass production in the second quarter of 2024 and has an annual production capacity of 30 GWh. Including the 7.5 GWh Komárom Plant 1 and 10 GWh Komárom Plant 2, SK On’s total annual production capacity in Hungary is 47.5 GWh.
1 hour ago
POSCO Future M Signs KRW 6 Trillion LFP Cathode Supply Deal With Samsung SDI
1 hour ago
POSCO Future M Signs KRW 6 Trillion LFP Cathode Supply Deal With Samsung SDI
Read More
POSCO Future M Signs KRW 6 Trillion LFP Cathode Supply Deal With Samsung SDI
POSCO Future M Signs KRW 6 Trillion LFP Cathode Supply Deal With Samsung SDI
POSCO Future M announced on October 6 that it had signed a long-term agreement to supply Samsung SDI with KRW 6 trillion worth of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials. The supply period runs from 2027 through 2032. The finalized contract more than doubles the 190,000 tonnes initially agreed upon in August. The companies amended their 2023 supply agreement to add LFP cathode materials alongside existing NCA cathode materials. They also agreed to expand cooperation to LMO cathode materials and artificial graphite anode materials.
1 hour ago
Evolution Metals and INERGX Sign MOU
2 hours ago
Evolution Metals and INERGX Sign MOU
Read More
Evolution Metals and INERGX Sign MOU
Evolution Metals and INERGX Sign MOU
【Evolution Metals and INERGX Sign MOU to Supply Power and Energy Storage Systems for Black Mass Recycling Facility】US critical materials company Evolution Metals & Technologies and UK-based INERGX Energy Optimisation have signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding, under which INERGX will design, supply, integrate, and maintain energy storage and power optimization systems for Evolution Metals' planned US critical materials and battery black mass recycling facility. The facility will be powered by on-site liquefied natural gas generation, with planned on-site installed capacity of approximately 1GW within two years and up to approximately 5GW at full build-out. Under the MOU, the parties plan to execute a formal agreement on the first block within twelve weeks of delivery and acceptance of the first block study, with an initial term of ten years for INERGX's long-term service agreement.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
SK On’s Iváncsa Battery Plant in Hungary Receives Ford Q1 Certification
Oct 07, 2026 12:01 (GMT+8)
news
POSCO Future M Signs KRW 6 Trillion LFP Cathode Supply Deal With Samsung SDI
Oct 07, 2026 11:59 (GMT+8)
news
Evolution Metals and INERGX Sign MOU
Oct 07, 2026 10:34 (GMT+8)
news
UK Battery Recycler Altilium Secures Additional Investment from SQM and Marubeni
Oct 07, 2026 10:09 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here