On October 6, NorthMin Corporation announced that its Irish subsidiary, Viridian Metals Ireland Limited, had been provisionally offered Prospecting Licence Area 186 in County Longford following a competitive process. PLA 186 covers the Keel zinc-silver-lead deposit and the nearby Garrycam barite-zinc deposit. Northmin has also been offered PLA 3925 in County Meath, covering the Oldcastle zinc-lead prospect. Both licences are intended to be 100%-owned and royalty-free. TMX Newsfile

Keel hosts a historical 2020 JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.2 million tonnes grading 4.5% zinc, 17 g/t silver and 0.6% lead, at a 3% zinc cut-off, containing approximately 510,000 tonnes of zinc, 72,000 tonnes of lead and 6.14 million ounces of silver. Northmin has secured the database, 3D wireframes and block model supporting the estimate, based on 83 diamond drill holes. Following final grant of PLA 186, the company plans database validation, updated 3D geological modelling, permitting and verification drilling, with a commitment to drill at least two diamond holes during the first two years of the licence